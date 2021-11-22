Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather nasty fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra last night. This season we are seeing a trend where these contestants just do not seem to give a damn to whether guests have come inside the house or not. The two got into a brawl after Pratik Sehajpal felt that Karan Kundrra abused his mother. But that was not the case. The two came down to blows. Karan Kundrra lost his cool and said something derogatory stuff to Pratik. He said it was okay if he had abused him, and also commented on his height. Fans were damn upset with Kundrra. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nikki Tamboli goes braless in latest photoshoot, Shaheer Sheikh turns stylist for daughter and more

Gauahar Khan who is supporting Pratik Sehajpal is upset with how Karan Kundrra has behaved with him on the show. This is what she tweeted... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 list OUT: Media names Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash racing ahead in the competition; Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian doesn't make the cut - check list

Hey biggboss , isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 21, 2021

After that fight between the two, Tejasswi Prakash went to Pratik to have a conversation. It looked like she was instigating him even further. Fans of Pratik Sehajpal have called out #TejRan for this. At the same time, others feel that Pratik deserved this given that poking is a part of his game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 TOP 5 contestant by Ormax Media: Karan Kundrra maintains numero uno position; Shamita Shetty stays despite re-entering last night

At one point @kkundrra asking for forgiveness & then sayin 'k Ukhaad le agar bal ka prayog kiya'

& Thn abusing, body shaming (short height) & so many things

He was blaming @nishantbhat07 thn it was a task & whn @realsehajpal called his name in the same task thn ths much abuse. — Akhilesh Sharma (@prof_akhi) November 21, 2021

Gauahar Khan is an avid commentator on the show since years now. She is also one of the most loved winners of Bigg Boss ever.