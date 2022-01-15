Bigg Boss 15: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani comes out in Tejasswi Prakash's support [EXCLUSIVE]

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, after conquering the television acting space, is now making her mark like no one else in the reality television space. A daredevil at heart, Tejasswi who has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is now lightening up our television screens day and night with her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Touted to be one of the strongest contenders of winning the BB15 trophy, Tejasswi has proven her worth in more than one occasions. From performing in tasks to entertaining everyone with her breezy conversations, Tejasswi is a complete package. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz BREAKS SILENCE on his viral tweet on Sidharth Shukla; 'I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right but...'

And agreeing to this is actress Aneri Vajani. An avid viewer of Bigg Boss, Aneri is Team Teja all the way. "Tejasswi is an all in one package. She is entertaining, she's courageous, she's formed bonds and been all out in tasks. I see all the qualities of a winner in her." Aneri Vajani is currently impressing one and all with the portryal of Malvika in 's hit show Anupamaa. She is playing the character of aka Anuj Kapadia's sister who has gone through a lot in the past.

MEanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is making it to the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress is trying her best to make it to the Bigg Boss 15 finale and even guard her relationship as much as possible. The show has been extended by 2 weeks and the actress has more of time to display her true potential.