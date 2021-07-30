Bigg Boss 15: Are Harshad Chopda and Raqesh Bapat confirmed for Salman Khan's reality show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 15 is the show we are waiting for. As per latest news, Raqesh Bapat and Harshad Chopda are two confirmed contestants. There is no confirmation on the news so far. Raqesh Bapat has been working on TV shows for close to 15 years now. We have only seen him on one reality show, which is Nach Baliye. Fans also know him as Ridhi Dogra's ex-husband. Raqesh Bapat is active in the OTT space and Marathi film industry as well. Of late, he was seen on the show Ishq Main Marjawan where he played a special cameo. This was in the first season of the Arjun Bijlani - Alisha Panwar starrer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Is this how the house for the Karan Johar-hosted reality show will look like? – check out LEAKED pictures

Harshad Chopda is one of the top stars of the TV industry. He was last seen on the TV show, Bepannaah. He has a huge fan following. If Harshad Chopda comes on the show, he might just end up as one of the highest-paid contestants. Harshad Chopda is known for his shows like Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Saubhagyavati Bhava and others. Harshad Chopda did a music video with Erica Fernandes of late. If this is indeed true, Harshad Chopda will find the backing of millions of fans on the show.

Bigg Boss 15 will start with an OTT format first. It will be aired on Voot Select. The common man contestants will be seen there. Finally, one or two chosen contestants will be allowed to go in the main house. They will join the celebs who will enter in at a later date. Karan Johar is going to be the host of the OTT version while Salman Khan will come for the TV format.