There's no denying that the new wildcard entries, and her husband Ritesh, and , have been dominating the housemates like never before. The newest addition to the VIP lot is Abhijit Bichukale who tried to hijack Umar Riaz's bed upon his arrival. Among all the VIP members, Rakhi and her husband Ritesh have been using their powers to such an extent that people have started feeling that the two are going overboard with their unruly behaviour.

Rakhi and her husband Ritesh gained the spotlight during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when they were asked to give tags to the housemates according to their own judgements. Both Rakhi and Ritesh attacked Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and questioned their relationship. They said they are faking their bond just to be seen on the show.

Karan lost his cool and they started shouting and pointing fingers at each other and Ritesh said, "Haath neeche rakh (put down your hand)." Things got pretty heated up between the two and Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal had to intervene to stop them. But all in vain.

Karan then yelled at Ritesh, "Shaadi karke bhaaga saala, 3 saal baad aya (He ran away after his marriage and came back three years later).” Rakhi also jumped into the argument and shot back at him saying, "Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about? You are an escapist). Ritesh didn’t come for 2 years, that is my personal life.”

On Monday's episode, we saw a a heated argument between Rakhi and Rajiv Adatia over kitchen duties. She tried to dominate him and reassigned him duties but Rajiv defended himself by saying he knows what he is doing. But Rakhi insulted him with her words and Rajiv replied back, "Gandi baat bol rahe ho aap (you are talking dirty)." On this Rakhi responded, "Main VIP hoon, main bolungi! (I am VIP and I will say that)." They have an intense face-off.

Later, when Abhijit Bichukale entered the house as the newest VIP member, he decided to occupy Umar's bed. But Umar denied and told Rakhi that he doesn't care about their VIP status. Rakhi said that she is the VIP member and she has every right to order him to do certain things.

Amid the growing tension, Rakhi's husband Ritesh jumped into the argument and yelled at Umar challenging him to throw the VIP star badge on him. To which, Umar gave a savage reply, 'Star kya, tujhe bhi uthake fek dunga.'

While Rakhi and Ritesh continue to keep the housemates on their toes, we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience if they feel the husband-wife duo are misusing their VIP powers and treating the housemates as objects.

