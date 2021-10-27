Bigg Boss 15: Are you bored of seeing Shamita Shetty repeatedly as a task sanchalak? Vote Now

Bigg Boss 15 started off well but somehow the spark seems missing in the past few episodes. New wild card entrant Rajiv Adatia seems to have a personality for the show. One thing that people have noticed is how Shamita Shetty has been made the sanchalak once again. She did not do a great job in the sugarcane juice task, which was quite chaotic. Today, we again saw Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra as sanchalaks. Many fans felt that the task lost a lot of the charm as two extremely strong players did not get to be a part of the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's 'fake medical room' act for Umar Riaz and co. leaves netizens with mixed reactions — read tweets

Shamita Shetty has said that she does not enjoy being a sanchalak so much. In Bigg Boss 13, we saw that Paras Chhabra was made a sanchalak for some occasions. But this is generally by rotation. This was noticed by fans too...Check out the tweets...

Why @BiggBoss put two of the strongest player out from the task...!!#KaranKundrra seems very much lost today like he had nothing much to do...?? Karan game main hota toh it could be more fun and happening.#BiggBoss15 #KaranKundrra #ShamitaShetty — Being Tanjin ?? (@TanjinKhan3) October 26, 2021

I didn’t understand on what basic beti #ShamitaShetty & #KaranKundrra became sanchalak?? Kk could play & be a contender for captain

Bt shamita ko save kiya aur kk ka bali chaddaya Kk hota tyo May be game interesting hota #BiggBoss15 @ColorsTV — soe? (@soexyaxx) October 26, 2021

Do you also feel that it was a bad decision to make Shamita Shetty the sanchalak of the captaincy task. The housemates seem to be playing it in a very dull manner. What is your take on this?