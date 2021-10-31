Bigg Boss 15: Are you disappointed with Umar Riaz's performance so far? Vote Now

One of the contestants who has come with a lot of hype on Bigg Boss 15 is Umar Riaz. Fans know him as the elder brother of Asim Riaz and a doctor. There is a lot of talk of how he already has a fan base and so on. As we have seen in these four weeks, Umar Riaz is quite a gentleman. He can be very competitive too. But somehow he has not been able to steal the spotlight. Of course, there is one issue that some contestants are getting too much screen space while others are not seen at all. Umar Riaz is apparently coming across really well for those who watch the live feed. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal — 7 contestants who became overnight sensations because of Salman Khan's show

On the show, he has made friends and is a nice guy. He also has a sense of humour. But seeing how things are going right now, it looks like an uphill task for Umar Riaz. Today's Weekend Ka Vaar made it evident that he is not as vocal. He have never seen him badly lose his cool on the show so far. He definitely has the potential and is a charmer.

A doctor by qualification, Umar Riaz has done quite a bit of modelling. He was very busy throughout the pandemic. Umar Riaz has also done a music video some months back. Do you feel that Umar Riaz has disappointed you on the show? Take our poll and let us know....