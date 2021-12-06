The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw an ugly spat between and Abhijit Bichukale where both the contestants were heard saying that they want to quit the show and leave the house. was seen getting angry over them and gave them an earful while asking them to calm down. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Disha Patani trolled for her bodycon outfit at Tadap screening; Aayush Sharma on being a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Dilli Wali Girlfriend song and more

It all started when held Abhijit guilty of name-calling Shamita and saying objectionable things inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Abhijit defended himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and said, "Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep such girls under my shoes)."

After listening to his words, everyone inside the house got angry and Shamita lunged at him. While Salman tried to calm down the situation, Shamita said, "I will leave the show. I'm not interested in being in this house with a man like this." Though Salman questioned Abhijit's behaviour, he also told Shamita, "Can't you see the way you provoked him."

Then Salman scolded the housemates as they kept fighting over Abhijit Bichukale's language issue. He told them was here to promote her OTT show and questioned how they were behaving in front of her. "You should be ashamed of yourself," Salman told housemates.

Later, Salman gave Abhijit and Shamita a fair chance to clarify their stance. Abhijit said that he didn't call Shamita kutiya intentionally, it was a generic statement. While Shamita struggled to understand his point, Salman asked Tejasswi Prakash to explain it to her.

Tejasswi recalled the entire scenario and also pointed out the issues that she felt with Abhijit. She said that she got misogynistic and homophobic vibes from Abhijit, so she decided to maintain a distance from him. She also pointed out that Shamita poked Abhijit for his over-the-top ambitions. She also mentioned how she hurled abuses at Devoleena, which if said in Hindi could mean a lot dirty thing to say.

At the end, Salman schooled housemates for using bad language and asked everyone not to hurl abuses at anyone in any language henceforth. He also announced that there will be no elimination this week and asked them to suffer together inside the house.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.