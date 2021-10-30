Bigg Boss 15: Are you interested in seeing Karan Kundrra-Nishant Bhat's rivalry? Vote Now

Bigg Boss 15 is turning out to be a rather lacklustre season. Though the mix of contestants is good, somehow they are not able to deliver. On social media, there are some contestants like Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal whom people are liking. Nishant Bhat is having quite a tough time in the house. He is already great friends with the likes of Karan Kundrra since a long time, and is also friends with Tejasswi Prakash. On the other hand, he has built a rock-solid friendship with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty from the OTT season. Though Nishant Bhat is not very aggressive, he knows how to put his point across. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's outburst over the kitchen duties with Pratik Sehajpal gets mixed reactions on social media — view tweets

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat is deteriorating by the day. Though the two share the same bed, they have fights about the duties and activities inside the house. Nishant Bhat has made it clear that he does not like how Karan Kundrra had made this division between BB15 and Bigg Boss OTT contestants. He is also not liking how he is being hauled up every time Pratik Sehajpal does something that does not appeal to the others.

Nishant has said that Karan Kundrra is kind of hypocritical and even Tejasswi Prakash has agreed on some occasions. From tomorrow, we are going to see a rivalry between Nishant Bhat and Karan Kundrra. It seems Kundrra will be upset knowing that Nishant does not trust him much. Do you want to see a full-blown rivalry between Kundrra and Nishant Bhat on the show? Take our poll and let us know...