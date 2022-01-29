Bigg Boss 15: Arhaan Khan's inclusion in Rashami Desai's journey video ANGERS netizens – view tweets

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite a boring one. It featured the individual journies of the TOP 6 of Bigg Boss 15, that is, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Fans already slammed the makers for ruining Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal's AV. However, the cut of Rashami Desai's AV was most shocking for the netizens. Rashami Desai's journey AV included her stint from Bigg Boss 13 and this season. And it included Arhaan Khan as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens SLAM makers for the AVs of Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra's journey in Salman Khan's show – view tweets
The AV began with Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 journey and then it featured Arhaan Khan's entry and their bond as well. From confessing love to each other to their mushy moments together and also the exposure of Arhaan having a child followed by Rashami's breakdown and heartbreak, the clip included the incident that Rashami has moved on from. Netizens are shocked and angered by the same. They have slammed the makers for including Arhaan in the clip as it was not needed. They felt they could have easily shown her journey from only Bigg Boss 15. Rashami's bond with Umar Riaz and Devoleena was also highlighted but the Arhaan's clip at the start was too much of a shock in comparison to that. Netizens have slammed the makers for the same. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 118 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other contestants turn emotional reliving their journey
In Bigg Boss 15, the Chabi bit from Rashami's past was also been talked about on the weekends. Arhaan Khan had slammed the same in his tweet. BollywoodLife.com had reached out to Arhaan who had claimed that Rashami knew about the house keys. He said that they had been living together and hence it was natural for him to have a set of keys. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy – check poll result
