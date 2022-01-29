Bigg Boss 15: Arhaan Khan's inclusion in Rashami Desai's journey video ANGERS netizens – view tweets

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was quite a boring one. It featured the individual journies of the TOP 6 of Bigg Boss 15, that is, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, , , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Fans already slammed the makers for ruining Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal's AV. However, the cut of Rashami Desai's AV was most shocking for the netizens. Rashami Desai's journey AV included her stint from Bigg Boss 13 and this season. And it included Arhaan Khan as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens SLAM makers for the AVs of Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra's journey in Salman Khan's show – view tweets

The AV began with Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 journey and then it featured Arhaan Khan's entry and their bond as well. From confessing love to each other to their mushy moments together and also the exposure of Arhaan having a child followed by Rashami's breakdown and heartbreak, the clip included the incident that Rashami has moved on from. Netizens are shocked and angered by the same. They have slammed the makers for including Arhaan in the clip as it was not needed. They felt they could have easily shown her journey from only Bigg Boss 15. Rashami's bond with Umar Riaz and Devoleena was also highlighted but the Arhaan's clip at the start was too much of a shock in comparison to that. Netizens have slammed the makers for the same. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 118 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other contestants turn emotional reliving their journey

It’s too much they are showing Umar and Arhan together in her journey video but? Why??? @ColorsTV would you like to stop playing with others emotion????#Umarriaz #UmarArmy #RashamiDesai #UmRash pic.twitter.com/r98SOPouHf — ✨ (@Bahar2mohammadi) January 26, 2022

I think colors favourite is arhan

They keep on hyping him even in negative way Bhaii #RashamiDesai ka iss season ka journey dikhaoo

Not last season Wo last season ka dikhake apko kya kushi milgyi

Cheeee#BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/1lW6lai6Fp — ?ooh? ?????? (@RoohiMishra_x9) January 28, 2022

Wtf man you can totally show us so many things from #bb13 journey of #RashamiDesai and you choose to show us this pathetic arhan the galich human.

At least respect your contestants if not the audiences. Its looks like u want to wrap up everything ASAP @mnysha @ColorsTV @viacom18 — Puffy@Shamita (@khyati_pandya) January 28, 2022

Honestly I felt bad for #RashamiDesai. Journey video mein arhaan ko include karne ki kya jarurat thi. Ye BB13 he ya Bb15. Wat the hell is wrong with u people. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @Banijayasia @EndemolShineIND — ?Tanya? (@tanaya2313) January 28, 2022

#RashamiDesai u earned lots of love and it's all. @TheRashamiDesai ka journey vid mei bohot kuch tha lekin fir bhi @realumarriaz ko side line karne ke liye arhan ko dikhaya aur rash ki past ko khrch ke laya

Shame @ColorsTV #BB15

Rash ka journey bakiose kam hei but strong hei — Souvik (@itsDSouvik) January 28, 2022

#RashamiDesai has moved on, so why did @BiggBoss show Arhan in the video? Not cool — Janhvi Singh (@singh__janhvi) January 28, 2022

She's been showed Arhaan Ke things? What the hell? @mnysha deserve to rot in hell! You didn't find a better way to show her HER JOURNEY WTAF? #RashamiDesai https://t.co/xj0Rb1H8Cz — Sam (@sambiyatch) January 27, 2022

Exactly the worst thing they did Seriously #BB15 is flop for a reason#RashamiDesai had the most Amazing journey being a WC compared to the old Contestant but biggboss chose to bring 13clips n make it bad.. They are just bothered about their TRP their ratings. https://t.co/xcsZv7rKdQ — fatimaAli (@fatimaAli11072) January 28, 2022

I feel sad for #RashamiDesai yarrr Kya zrort thi uski journey vedio ma #Bb13 k arayan k part dikhany ki

She was so emotional ?

Feeling pity yarrr as am not supporting her....but humanity ❤️ — The Rubina dilaik FC ? (@rubinav_fam) January 28, 2022

Bigg boss did rashmi so dirty! What the hell was that vt man? It happened 2 years ago! MOVE ON ! #BiggBoss #RashamiDesai — ? (@colesdaddy) January 28, 2022

Thank You @NayandipRakshit ????❤

Humanity exist,1st celebrity to. Come in support of #RashamiDesai baaki sab Iss matter mai Nhi bolege,literally Sab bikke hue??

Bahut feel hota hai yeh sab dekh ke???#Rashamians #bb15 #biggboss15 #biggboss pic.twitter.com/A3LMUsoKsi — Kajal (@kajallparmar15) January 28, 2022

@TheRashamiDesai never ever come in big boss again please it's a request.???

They r making fun of Ur life. #RashamiDesai — khadiza akter (@khadiza67904567) January 28, 2022

In Bigg Boss 15, the Chabi bit from Rashami's past was also been talked about on the weekends. Arhaan Khan had slammed the same in his tweet. BollywoodLife.com had reached out to Arhaan who had claimed that Rashami knew about the house keys. He said that they had been living together and hence it was natural for him to have a set of keys. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans want THIS contestant to lift the trophy – check poll result