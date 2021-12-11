is one of the most interesting contestants in the Bigg boss 15 house what's up. She is trying her best to entertain the audience with her unique traits. She just made it to the finale week by winning the ticket to finale task. Rakhi is the first contestant to reach the finale in the 10th week of the show itself. As you might be aware, she was a part of Bigg Boss 14 finale last year. She quit the reality show on the grand finale night by choosing to take Rs 14 lakh cash. Who knows, she could have even won the show had she not quit. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tere Naam to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: 9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river

While there are many contestants still left in the house, she is already one of the strongest contestants. She is the only VIP in the house and is immune from nominations.

Rakhi's husband Ritesh is also a part of the show. She got really angry recently when contestant Abhijeet Bichukale said that 'Rakhi bhaade ka husband leke aayi hai'.

In a past interview to BollywoodLife, Rakhi had expressed her desire to get her husband on the show. "I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn’t leave his wife like this after getting married,” she had said.