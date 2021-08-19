Ever since Bigg Boss 14 ended, fans have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 15. However, the makers decided to give fans a treat by launching Bigg Boss OTT before Bigg Boss 15 begins. Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts and is hosted by Karan Johar. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. For the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. It is being said that the contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who perform will move forward in Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat a misfit for the show? Here's what Riddhi Dogra's brother Akshay Dogra has to say

After 6 weeks of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 will begin. While we enjoy Bigg Boss OTT, for now, it seems the Bigg Boss 15 house is being designed. A picture of the living room of Bigg Boss 15 has gone viral on social media and people cannot wait for the show to begin. In the picture, we see a big flamingo and colorful eagle wings on the wall. There are lots of face masks of indicating the contestants' game in BB. Take a look at the picture here:

Bigg Boss Season 15 is all set to launch in September and the names of celebrities entering the house have been doing rounds on the internet. Arjun Bijlani, Nisha Rawal, Neha Marda are a few names that have come forward. Out of these, Arjun Bijlani has confirmed being approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Arjun Bijlani said that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is giving it a thought. Arjun said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show."