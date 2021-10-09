Well, it's a just a week since the 15th season of Bigg Boss started and we have already witnessed a lot of drama and emotions in the form of arguments, fights and romance. Talking about the latest argument, the tussle between Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan grabbed the attention of the viewers as the latter poked former unnecessarily and commented on his job by saying '‘tu doctory kar.’ This action fumed Umar and he slammed Afsana by saying “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal and more: housemates firing up social media for their close equation inside the house

You don’t play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 8, 2021

The first and last person you see in your life is doctor...... @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) October 8, 2021

This reply from Umar Riaz won the hearts of many including his younger brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, who tweeted, "When you have a panic attack. You don't play a song ..you call a doctor." Himanshi Khurana also showed her support as she wrote on Twitter, "The first and last person you see in your life is doctor...... @realumarriaz."

Mad respect for #UmarRiaz for taking stand for medical staff fraternity and frontline warriors. Maturity never comes with age and afsana khan is live example of this. Kudos to DR. @realumarriaz. May you don't like him or his game but that's the least we shld appreciate :)) — ･ (@BadasssPiyush) October 8, 2021

Talking about fans, one user wrote, "Umar respects everyone's profession and he bonded really well with all the Hms, that's y his relation with every Hms is So good as of now. The word that Girl use for doctors was totally wrong." Well, we can definitely say that Umar Riaz is garnering good response from fans for his game in the show.