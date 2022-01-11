Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz calls brother Umar Riaz's eviction 'Obviously unfair'; says he was the 'strongest' on the show — watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz calls brother Umar Riaz's eviction 'obviously unfair' says even Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal should be eliminated if violence rules apply in all fairness