Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most iconic seasons ever. This time, Bigg Boss 15 will see the participation of Umar Riaz. The handsome surgeon-model is coming on the show two years after his brother, model-rapper Asim Riaz created history. Salman Khan will be seen with Asim Riaz and Umar on the stage. And as usual, he has been pulling Asim Riaz's leg making fun of his style of speaking. Everyone who saw Bigg Boss 13 knows how Salman Khan would tease Asim Riaz on every weekend ka vaar. The vibe is just the same as before. Things are a little different of course now. After his exit, Asim Riaz has built a successful career for himself in music and acting.

Umar Riaz will be stepping into the world of TV with this show. In the past, he did a music video with Dalljiet Kaur. It is not surprising that Asim has come to cheer for him. From being a rank newcomer he climbed the charts of popularity with this show. No fresher ever made his kind of impression. Tough, competitive and emotional, Asim Riaz brought so many shades to the show. Who can forget #SidSim in the history of the game? Asim Riaz is also a part of Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla gave us an unforgettable season of brotherhood and rivalry on the show. They started off as brothers but things got worse as their idea of playing did not match. Things quickly turned bitter to give us the biggest rivalry of the season. After the Bigg Boss 13 winner's demise, Asim Riaz was the first to reach the hospital. This shows us that the emotions were indeed real. The demise of Sidharth Shukla got all the Bigg Boss 13 contestants under one roof but it was the saddest reunion ever!