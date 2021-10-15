Simba Nagpal has been quite calm and composed in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, we did see his angry side recently. It was the task time for the junglewasis. Bigg Boss gave a golden chance for all the junglewasis to win a task and become the part of the main house with Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. The junglewasis were divided into teams. Tiger team includes Vishal, Tejasswi, Jay and Akasa. The deer team includes Simba, Ieshaan, Afsana, and Donal. Plant team includes Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. During the task, we saw Vishal finding an alternative to get back into the house. Vishal approached Shamita with his plan as she is the sanchalak. He smartly convinces her that she would benefit from having him and his team in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's sister Prerna SLAMS Jay Bhanushali for his abusive behaviour towards her brother

Umar and his team get less sugarcanes and hence Umar begins stealing it from others. He does everything possible for his team but others go against him. Karan and Umar try their best to win. However, team Tiger wins the first round. Before the second round, team Tiger and Deer make alliance and decide to throw Umar and his team out. However, Umar goes on playing and spoils team Deer's game. During this task, he and Simba get into an argument. While they argue Simba begins poking Umar Riaz by calling him 'Fhattu Riaz'. Later, he says that Umar should not try being like his brother and he can never be like his younger brother. Simba taunts Asim and says that one brother here is 'fhattu' while other is winning hearts. Simba keeps telling Umar that he can never be like his brother, Asim Riaz. Now, Asim has reacted to Simba's comments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra or Vishal Kotian – Who do you think is the mastermind of this season? Vote Now

He posted a story on his Instagram with a dog's face, which read, "Shut the @#*k up, Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark let them.. you stay focused." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 12, Twitter Reactions: #DonalBisht trends on twitter, netizens say 'She is the only one who is a lone warrior'