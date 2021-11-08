Viewers were unhappy with Salman Khan for not taking Simba Nagpal's class for pushing Umar Riaz into the pool on Saturday's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. But after Sunday's episode, viewers are now angry with Salman for saying Simba's action was a reaction to Umar's instigation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan reprimands Simba Nagpal; Ieshaan Sehgaal gets eliminated
During the episode, Salman addressed the violent incident that took place between Simba and Umar. During a task, Simba and Umar got into a war of words that got escalated quickly. Their verbal spat turned ugly and an agitated Simba ended up pushing Umar into the pool with full force and also threw a basket on him.
Salman told Simba that what he did to Umar was wrong. However, he also mentioned that he could understand what Simba did was a reaction as Umar was instigating him. But still what Simba did was wrong. As a punishment, Salman announced that Simba will not be eligible to participate in the Race to Finale tasks in the upcoming week.
However, Salman's words seems to have deeply hurt Umar Riaz fans who have been pouring in full support for him. People have also been venting out their anger accusing Salman and the show's makers for being biased towards Simba.

