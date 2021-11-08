Viewers were unhappy with for not taking Simba Nagpal's class for pushing Umar Riaz into the pool on Saturday's Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. But after Sunday's episode, viewers are now angry with Salman for saying Simba's action was a reaction to Umar's instigation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan reprimands Simba Nagpal; Ieshaan Sehgaal gets eliminated

During the episode, Salman addressed the violent incident that took place between Simba and Umar. During a task, Simba and Umar got into a war of words that got escalated quickly. Their verbal spat turned ugly and an agitated Simba ended up pushing Umar into the pool with full force and also threw a basket on him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Top 5 Contestants by Ormax Media: THIS contestant beats Tejasswi Prakash to take the no 1 spot; Pratik Sehajpal out of the list

Salman told Simba that what he did to Umar was wrong. However, he also mentioned that he could understand what Simba did was a reaction as Umar was instigating him. But still what Simba did was wrong. As a punishment, Salman announced that Simba will not be eligible to participate in the Race to Finale tasks in the upcoming week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan? Deets inside

However, Salman's words seems to have deeply hurt Umar Riaz fans who have been pouring in full support for him. People have also been venting out their anger accusing Salman and the show's makers for being biased towards Simba.

Take a look.

Wow Whatta Justice Less Then 1 Minutes Discussion And Clear Said

Umar Ka Action Ka Reaction Thha

Hatts Of Makers Again Show You Favourism Shakti Boy Image Clear

He Is Badly Pushes , Called terrorist

In National Tv !

AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ#UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/Teo8zR4xPg — ???? ???? ??? ???? (@TeamUmarRiaz01) November 7, 2021

Shame on @ColorsTV @BiggBoss for cleverly muting the part where bimba called #UmarRiaz atankwadi & salman didn't even discussed that matter, @BeingSalmanKhan did umar provoke ur bimba even for this islamphobic comment??

AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Myra (@myraamiza) November 7, 2021

Being a fan of @BeingSalmanKhan it pains me to see the way the makers of #BB15, hand him over a scripted pitch which holds no truth!! Shame on @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND Siimba Nagpal ko #UmarRiaz ne uksaya nahi tha. Aur yeh poori duniya ne dekha hai. AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Lubna Lah ? (@Lubna_Lah) November 7, 2021

Salman : Simbu galat ho ,lekin hum samjh skte hain apne jo kia wo as a reaction kia jab #UmarRiaz ne apko uksyaa"

U read that right ! Does anybody want any other proof to know this fking show is biased ! I was clear with this after #DonalBisht eviction AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Joey Tribbiani (@JoeyTri397) November 7, 2021

As salam sir said #UmarRiaz provoked simba ...so why that was not shown??? I'm following live feed..even there i dnt see umar provoking simba...this was not justice for umar. AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Rubina Fan BB14 (@RubinaFanBB141) November 7, 2021

How can they say Simba pushed coz Umar instigated? He was doing a task when everyone was pushing/pulling at each other. How low this show can get.

AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — Sera (@Sera177764951) November 7, 2021

What the hell....#SalmanKhan is saying #UmarRiaz ne instigate kiya tha seemba ko....pure task me sbse ganda or sbse aggressive seemba tha....vo instigate kr rha tha sbko na ki Umar AUDIENCE WITH UMAR RIAZ — HINA CHOUDHARY (@HinaChoudhary24) November 7, 2021

