Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more interesting by the day. In the next few weeks, there is going to be some extra tadka that the makers would add to the show with some very notable wild card entrees. It is known that captain Nishant Bhatt nominated almost all the contestants – including Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer, Ieshan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian for elimination this week. In a shocking elimination, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are already out of the show. That leaves only Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal. However, before the elimination, at least three contestants will face a really challenging time in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Bring Back Donal Bisht' trends as angry fans express disappointment over her 'unfair' elimination

We are talking about Karan, Shamita and Simba, whose connections from outside Bigg Boss 15 are all set to enter the show. As per reports, Karan’s ex Anusha Dandekar, Shamita’s Bigg Boss OTT connection turned lover boy Raqesh Bapat, and Arushi Dutta, Simba Nagpal’s dost and connection from Splitsvilla 11 and also rumoured girlfriend, are all set to enter the Salman Khan show as wild card entrees. And these will bring along with them new dynamics, plenty of awkwardness and change things for better or worse. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After being scolded by Salman Khan for her unruly behaviour, Afsana Khan's fiancee argues Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian instigated her

We know about the ugly past of Karan and Anusha, and things will definitely not be hunky dory between them. Especially at a time when TejRan (Karan Kundrra and Tejassvi Prakash) are being shipped. Talking about Shamita Shetty, though she wanted Raqesh to come inside the house and it will heartening to see these new lovebirds unite, this may also make Shamita lose focus on her game, change her dynamics and bonds that have been created with others inside the house. Also, they did appeal to fans as a couple during Bigg Boss OTT but it may or may not work now, since in Bigg Boss 15, Miesha-Ieshaan and Karan-Tejassvi are already winning all the love, hate and attention that there is. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Vishal Kotian drag Afsana Khan by her hair during the map task? Fan shares shocking footage - watch video

Talking about Simba and Arushi, it will all depend in how the two play the game – as a team or as contenders. If they join forces, they may win audiences’ attention and intrigue as the new couple inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. If not, Arushi knows Simba too well from their days in Spiltsvilla 11 and she may use all that she knows to manipulate him.

All in all, things are just going to spice up a little more in the coming days and we cannot wait. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more Bigg Boss 15 related updates.