Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa make the 'chaabi' joke with Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will make a joke on and the Chaabi matter that happened in Bigg Boss 13. Talking about the last night's episode, the New Year's Eve special segment of Bigg Boss 15 concluded a couple of hours ago. And it was a total snoozefest. Various guests had come to promote their songs and music videos and it seems the audience was not happy with the less screen time of the contestants. And if your thought in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of 1st January and 2nd January 2022 will be in the party mood itself, well, you are in the wrong. Yes, it's the first day of the year but that won't stop from bashing the housemates for their past behaviour. And Salman seems triple furious this time.

Coming to Bharti and Haarsh's segment, the husband and wife duo will join the housemates inside the house for a game. They will bring a parrot with them who will be giving out gifts to each of the housemates, it seems. the first gift will be dished out to Karan Kundrra. It is a holiday package to Goa. Haarsh asks him who will he take along to the trip - Tejasswi Prakash or Umar Riaz. Karan names Umar without batting his eyelid. Tejasswi makes a face that she is okay with their bromance.

Later, it's time to give another gift. It is for Umar Riaz. Haarsh has a key in his hand. Karan decodes it's Ghar Ki Chaabi. Everyone has a hearty laugh on the same. Haarsh asks Rashami Desai whether they should give it to Umar. Bharti throws the keys to Umar who dodges. It seems Umar doesn't want the house keys. Watch the promo here:

For the unversed, not too long ago Arhaan Khan had slammed the makers from bringing up the whole 'chaabi' matter in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He had also tweeted out against the same. Later while exclusively talking to BollywoodLife, Arhaan Khan had said, "The sole reason why I have opened my mouth now is because the chaabi matter is being spoken of at every Weekend Ka Vaar. Rashami seems to be enjoying the conversation immensely. I want to ask Salman Khan if couples do not have two sets of house keys if they are in a live-in relationship. We lived for six months in Lokhandwala and after that we lived together in Malad for a year. She did not wish to disclose about the live-in relation on Bigg Boss 13. She did not want her image to be affected. This is why I supported her without a second thought. I did speak to Himanshi (Khurana) and gave her a letter to give to Rashami. I wanted her to clarify that we were in a live-in so I had the keys. She did not do anything. Rashami Desai kept quiet."