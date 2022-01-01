Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa make the 'chaabi' joke with Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, the 'chaabi' matter of Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan will be brought up again. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will joke around it with Umar Riaz.