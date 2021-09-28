Oh No! Rumours and reports are coming from the Bigg Boss 15 house that Afsana Khan has apparently run away from the quarantine hotel. It seems she developed panic attacks and felt she was unfit for the show. This has been reported by The Real Khabri. Check out his tweet. Around 14 hours back, Afsana Khan told her fans to pray for her as she was feeling rather unwell. We do not know her exact physical condition right now. This time the season is far more grueling with people having to struggle for bare necessities. When we got in touch with her manager Lucky he told us the news was false. He said that they are unaware of the same and she is very much a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra calling Tejasswi Prakash fat in this THROWBACK video will leave you excited to see their 'Khatti-Meethi' chemistry in Salman Khan's show

Her manager told us that this is not true. Afsana Khan came to Mumbai with her partner Saajz. The lady was quite open about being a part of Bigg Boss 15. The singer is known for her number Titliaan which she sung with Harrdy Sandhu. The video featured Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu. In fact, Afsana Khan was the first confirmed contestant. Of late, contestants from Punjab like Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have made a lot of noise on the show.

As of now, the confirmed contestants are Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya and others. The show that premiered on October 3 has a jungle theme this time.