Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. The promos of the show have been exciting and fans have even declared this season a hit with just a glimpse of the show. During the launch of the show, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty were introduced as confirmed contestants on the show. Pratik Sehajpal was already confirmed as the contestant of Bigg Boss 15. In the recent promo, the makers introduced, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan as the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

Basically, Bigg Boss 15 has already become the most talked about show. Recently, during an interaction with the media, Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia spoke about Bigg Boss 15. They are excited to see the new season of the show. Pavitra Punia was asked whom she is excited to see in Bigg Boss 15. Pavitra had a hilarious reply to this. She said, "Mai sabko dekhne ke liye excited hu. Main dekhna chahti hu ki kaun kya kya gul khilata hai Bigg Boss mein. Kaun kitna datt ke saamna karr payega. Theme bhi jungle ki hai to dekhte hai kaun kitna jaanwar nikelga Bigg Boss mein." Eijaz Khan was asked if he would want to enter Bigg Boss 15 and complete his journey that was left incomplete in Bigg Boss 14. Eijaz said that the journey was done for him and he doesn't want to participate in the show once again. He also said that he is happy outside.

Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend, Pratik Sehajpal is also a part of the show. He had also spoken about Pavitra in Bigg Boss OTT. He had said that he was happy that she had moved on with Eijaz Khan. Pratik said he did willing give her hand to him for marriage. He said she was Eijaz Khan's 'Sampatti' from now on. Reacting to this, Pavitra Punia told ETimes, "I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them."