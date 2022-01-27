Bigg Boss 15: Bipasha Basu SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita Shetty; Shilpa Shetty thanks the Raaz actress

Yesterday, during a task in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita Shetty 'aunty'. So, Bipasha Basu took to Twitter to slam Teja. Read on to know more...