The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is all set to take place this weekend. , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, and are the finalists. In yesterday's episode, the audience had entered the house, and there was a hotel task given to contestants. During the task, Karan was taking a massage from Tejasswi, but jokingly he said that he is not happy with her service and wants a massage from Shamita. When Shamita started giving a massage to Karan Teja pulled her down. Later, when Shamita was giving massage to Pratik, Teja said, 'Aunty isme bhi chaddh gayi'.

Though Tejasswi apologised to Shamita later, her age-shaming statement has not gone down well with netizens. Even took to Twitter to slam Tejasswi. She tweeted, "Age shaming disgustingly ,then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it's truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful."

replied to Bipasha and wrote, "A STRONG WOMAN Is someone who raises other women up instead of tearing them down. THANKYOU @bipsluvurself for always being strong and voicing what's wrong #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss."

Andy Kumar, who was a part of Bigg Boss 7 also tweeted, “#ShamitaShetty is nothing close to an Aunty! But #tejasswiprakash is acting much more like an aunty! SHAMITA DESERVES BB VICTORY.”

Shilpa also thanked Andy and wrote, “Thankyou @iAmVJAndy for always saying it as it is When a woman is denegrated anywhere …we as a society SHOULD NOT and CANNOT be OK with it. Thankyou for your support #respect #ShamitaIsTheBoss #ShamitaForTheWin #ShamitaShetty.”

Well now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, and the audience is keen to know who will win the show.