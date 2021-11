Bigg Boss 15 is see a heated fight between Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin. The two have a good bond from Bigg Boss OTT but it looks like there has been a disagreement. The two will fight over the chores inside the house. Angrily, Nishant Bhat tells Neha Bhasin to shut up. This leaves her fuming. Upset, Neha Bhasin comes charging at Nishant. They almost come to blows. BFF Pratik Sehajpal tries to calm them down. Later, Neha cries in the bathroom area of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 latest update: From TEJRAN cute moments to Karan and Pratik fight | Bhayanak Rakshas Task