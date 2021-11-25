On the occasion of her birthday, Rakhi Sawant is making yet another grand entry inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. She told BollywoodLife, "I will be entering the house on my birthday. This time it is going to be special. My aim is to entertain the audience and give my best to the show." The good news is that she is not alone, Ritesh is also going inside with her. So, how did she convince him for Bigg Boss 15? "I cannot reveal much now, but he agreed to do it for me. This is a huge thing. You will get all your answers once he is inside. Just be a little patient," she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Pratik Sehajpal being constantly targetted by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz? Vote now

The lady also said that he is a wild card contestant and pretty competitive too. "He is not coming as a guest or just my partner. He is a wild card contestant and will compete with the rest. My priority on the show is only me and my husband. If I make some good friends, I will forge alliances. I am a solo player and do not need these people." Her good friends Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also inside.

Rakhi Sawant also said that she would show Abhijeet Bichukale his place once she gets inside. He said some condescending stuff about her during the press conference. The lady is rather humble when told that she is always the last resort for the makers when the TRPs fall down drastically. She earlier told us, "Please do not say this. Bigg Boss is far bigger than any of us. They do not need Rakhi Sawant for its TRPs. The show can do it on its own. Show ko meri zaroorat nahi hai TRPs ke liye. I feel grateful that they call me for Bigg Boss. The show has given a lot to many people, and I am one of them."