Yesterday, we saw a very shocking and uncalled eviction in the house of Bigg Boss 15. Wherein, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were voted out by the contestants who cited the reason of being 'Too nice' for the game. But as the show's format is, the real personality of the candidate is taken into consideration and not the other factors. We all know for a matter of fact that, Donal was sidelined by the other housemates in the house. We saw how the actress even embraced Afsana Khan and was feeding her food when the entire house was against the latter. Donal's eviction was so far the most highlighted eviction as her fans have expressed their outrage on social media platforms. Even television celebrities have expressed shock over this eviction. Donal and Vidhi were not playing that well but definitely deserved to get a fair chance in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After being scolded by Salman Khan for her unruly behaviour, Afsana Khan's fiancee argues Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian instigated her

these mfs @biggboss only want follow their scripts so they're scared of real people and organic bonds ruining it =_= BRING BACK DONAL https://t.co/wb8ss04hfg — BRING BACK DONAL (@donalxumar) October 20, 2021

@biggboss first unfairly evicted donal and now nominating umar along with their laadlas so that they can eliminate him- which wont be fair bcoz #umararmy is biggest- or most probs demotivate him by doing no elimination but saying he had the lowest votes

U will have to call her back @BiggBoss

@BiggBoss u will lose a large no. of viewers if she doesn't come back....

Bring back vidhi and Donal

@biggboss thoda bhi sharam nhi hai tere paas =_= BRING BACK DONAL https://t.co/jVOL9oyD85 — BRING BACK DONAL (@donalxumar) October 20, 2021

Vidhi or Donal dono ka contribution tha acha khasa

I heard ki Yesterday after some task this Akka and Anna jodi has upgraded to main house.. so all this punishment drama was to evict #DonalBisht & #VidhiPandya from BB house.. Kyu bhai #BiggBoss15 rashan kam pad raha tha kya...

Donal ko wapas lao BB 15 Makers

For the unversed, Bigg Boss announced a punishment for everyone in the house. From now onwards all the housemates will be losing their access to the main house and will be residing in the jungle area only. Whereas, the other punishment was that the housemates had to evict any two contestants who they think have the least contribution in the show that's when the housemates ended up voting out Donal for being 'Too nice' and Vidhi Pandya for not being able to catchold the grip of the show and for being a constant follower. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Vishal Kotian drag Afsana Khan by her hair during the map task? Fan shares shocking footage - watch video