Bigg Boss 15 Cat Fight begins: 'Haath Laga Ke Dikha,' Tejasswi Prakash WARNS Afsana Khan for threatening to hit Vidhi Pandya - watch video

Bigg Boss 15 Cat Fight begins: 'Haath Laga Ke Dikha,' Tejasswi Prakash WARNS Afsana Khan who threatens to hit Vidhi Pandya - watch video