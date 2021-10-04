Bigg Boss 15 seems to be filled with hot-headed people. This has become evident from day one itself. Jay Bhanushali, Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz all have the temper. Even Vishal Kotian seems to be someone who can jump into a fight. Today, Bigg Boss will decide to make the game tougher for the contestants who are in the jungle zone. As we know, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal are the ones who are in the Bigg Boss house zone. We guess that there will be some breaking of rules which will result in Bigg Boss telling the jungle contestants to return their stuff to him via a door. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Rubina Dilaik's sartorial choices will make you sigh in disappointment

It looks like Vidhi Pandya will be entrusted with this job. In the middle of this, Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya will have a fight. The former will tell the later that she has full rights to tell her to do something in a certain manner. Vidhi Pandya will argue with her. Afsana Khan says she will lose her cool physically. Hearing this, Tejasswi Prakash challenges her to get into a brawl. Check the video...

Let us see how dirty this fights gets inside the house. The jungle theme seems to be bringing out the worst in people. Bigg Boss is making it tougher so that we get more fights inside. Afsana Khan agreed to come back after she went back to Punjab after suffering from panic attacks. She has a good friend in the house in Karan Kundrra.