The names for Bigg Boss 15 are coming up on a daily basis. As of now, we know that Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal are confirmed for the show. The names of Udaan actresses Meera Deosthale and Vidhi Pandya were also doing the rounds. A source told us yesterday, "Vidhi is going inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. She is already in quarantine. The talks went on till the last minute, and now she is on board." Fans will recognize her as Imlie, the sister of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) from Udaan. The character was a grey one and people loved her performance. She was approached last year too.

We have a few faces from Colors on the show like Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht who have worked before on their shows. People were also speculating that Arjun Bijlani might join them but he denied doing Bigg Boss 15. This year, fans also saw Bigg Boss OTT, which was won by Divya Agarwal. In fact, she is not finalised for the show so far. This has left fans wondering if she will not get a place on Salman Khan's show.

The launch happened at the Pench Jungle Camp which is a famous hotel in the Pench National Park. It was hosted by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh. Vidhi Pandya's name has not been announced so far. Raqesh Bapat is also on the tentative list so far. Let us see who the final 14 are for the show!