Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend 's old interview is right now going VIRAL where she had called him the obnoxious man and even claimed that he has a split personality. The actors dated each other for three years and before their split Anusha in her interview with Pinkvilla had recalled their fits visit to Europe where she found him a really shy and chivalrous guy, " He pretended that he was really quiet and shy and so chivalrous and so sweet and I think everyone on that Europe when I first met him was like who are you, Karan? And me, I have never met him so I am thinking this guy is so sweet" Adding further she said, " He came off as "obnoxious, suave, I am the hottest man around, ladies love me, I am the best guy ever" kind of person to her. "Excuse me, who were you in Europe? Its called split personality" Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans call Rashami Desai a lone warrior as she fails to win Ticket To Finale task against Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – read tweets

Talking about why she fell for Kundrra, Anisha had said, " What made us got along was that I thought he was this super chivalrous, amazing, quiet, innocent human being and obviously I liked his arrogant side also" Karan in one of his interviews had called Anusha loud. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 112, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a nasty fight

In the house Karan was also seen talking to Shamita about his relationship with Anusha and their breakup, " I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like ‘if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now’. I realised one thing – you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place.” Today Karan is in love with Tejasswi Prakash and both their families too have given them their approvals. Now it will be interesting to see if the lovebirds will be opposite each other in the finale to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Umar Riaz stops his car to chat with paparazzi; called 'public winner' by fans – watch his reaction