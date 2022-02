View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

who was a part of Bigg Boss 15 was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. She was asked to talk about Shehnaaz Gill who paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla during the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Rakhi Sawant called Shehnaaz Gill a rockstar and termed her as nation's 'dil ki dhadkan'. She then sent out a sweet message to her. Rakhi Sawant asked her to cheer up and do some dhamaka. She mentioned that Sidharth Shukla still rules everyone's hearts and it is time for Shehnaaz to rule the world. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra unhappy with Tejasswi Prakash signing Naagin 6 for THIS reason