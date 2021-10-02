Bigg Boss 15 contestant Sahil Shroff: From working as a bouncer in Australian nightclubs to debuting in Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2; here's what you need to know

One of the best looking men on Bigg Boss 15 is going to be model Sahil Shroff. The young man who is from a Sindhi family in Australia has worked in films and web shows. He had been approached for Bigg Boss in the past but it seems he declined every year. Sahil Shroff is going to be one of the hot men inside the house along with Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. Well, he has a degree in IT and management studies from Australia. He also worked night shifts in the country as a bouncer outside night clubs. Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Divya Agarwal hosts Bigg Boss 15's Curtain Raiser on Voot Select, HC directs Netflix to ban first episode of Crime Stories: India Detectives and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Shroff (@sahilshroff1)

Sahil Shroff is also an adventure enthusiast. He was part of the show, The Amazing Race Asia from 2006 to 2007. Post that, he caught the notice of Indian modelling firms and ad filmmakers. In the past, he has walked on the ramp for the likes of Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, Narendra Kumar and JJ Valaya. Sahil decided to pursue an acting career and took lessons from Anupam Kher's institute. In 2011, he became a part of Don 2. The film had Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra in the lead. He played the role of Priyanka Chopra's colleague in the film.

Not much is known of Sahil Shroff's love life. The model was seen in a couple of web series as well. If he uses the platform well, we might see his career taking off in a better way. The other contestants on the show are Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer. The last minute addition is Jay Bhanushali.