Bigg Boss 15 contestant Sahil Shroff: From working as a bouncer in Australian nightclubs to debuting in Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2; here's what you need to know

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Sahil Shroff: From working as a bouncer in Australian nightclubs to starting off in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 here is everything you need to know about him