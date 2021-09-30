Tejasswi Prakash is one of the confirmed contestants for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. The actress has worked in both the fiction and non-fiction space on Indian TV. She has done reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi too. Here is a look at her journey in the world of TV!

Smashing performance

Tejasswi Prakash Wayagankar first shot to fame with her work on the show, Swaragini. She played a grey character, Ragini who falls for her sister's boyfriend. The show was a huge success and people loved her acting. Tejasswi Prakash's screen presence was admired by fans. She got a lot of hate too, but that proves how good she was as an artiste.

Controversial show

The actress was a part of the Shashi Sumeet show Pehredaar Piya Ki where she played a girl married to a kid. The show angered people as they found it regressive and detrimental to the welfare of kids. People started writing to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and finally it had to be taken off. The actress became even more famous, and bagged a Marathi film with Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Tejasswi Prakash put up a fab show on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was always praised by Rohit Shetty. But the lady had to leave the show as she suffered a severe eye injury while performing an underwater stunt. The young lady was eliminated from the show. The show helped her earn many fans.

Rumouredly dating Shivin Narang

Rumours of her dating Shivin Narang also started doing the rounds after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She told a paper, "I really don’t know what bond has fans seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him. I thought they are reacting seeing our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then ofcourse I am going to react."

OTT debut

She made her debut on the web space with the digital reprise of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka with Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh. The show was not as successful as the TV version.