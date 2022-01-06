The Covid scare has now entered the Bigg Bogg House. In Bigg Boss seasons 14 and 15 contestants had to stay in quarantine and get tested for Covid-19 before entering the house. When Bigg Boss 15 started last year, the cases were decreasing, however, now once again the Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. Now, according to an Instagram handle named Mr Khabri, has been feeling ill and she has undergone a Covid test. Even the other contestants have to take the RT-PCR test. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Karan Kundra for disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'I felt very bad for Teja'

The handle posted, “#BreakingNews #DevoleenaBhattacharjee undergo Covid Test as she was feeling sick from long time. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri.” In another post, the handle shared, “#BREAKING All #BiggBoss15 Contestants undergone Covid Test. Their RT-PCR will come late night. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans empathize with Karan Kundrra for tolerating Tejasswi Prakash's attitude – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri ? (@mr_khabri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri ? (@mr_khabri)

Mr Khabri also gave an update about the grand finale of the show. He posted, “Grand Finale of #BiggBoss15 will take place in Bio Bubble. Only 25% crew members will be there. #Biggboss15 #BB15 #Mr_khabri.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 96, Live Updates: Blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri ? (@mr_khabri)

Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale task is currently going on, and according to the Twitter handle The Real Khabri, , Abhijit Bichkule and Tejasswi Prakash are the new VIPS. The account tweeted, “#BiggBoss15 LiveFeed #ShamitaShetty #AbhijitBichkule and #TejasswiPrakash are also the Vips now #Shamita won 3 rounds #Teja won 2 rounds #Bickule won 1 round #BiggBoss ne scene Palat diya.”

This season of Bigg Boss has received a very mixed response. The kind of fights, strategies, and relationships, the audience was expecting they didn’t get to see it. The makers of the show even tried to gain TRP by getting and her husband Ritesh in this season. While it grabbed people’s attention for a few days, but once again the show went down.