The contestants get up and dance in the morning. Vishal as usual speaks to the camera. Tejasswi is talking to Jay, Vishal and saying that she is irritated wearing clothes from other people. She says that her Bigg Boss baby doesn't listen. Vishal again speaks to the camera and wishes Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday. Later Big G enters the house with a chit for the housemates. Simba reads out the chit loudly. Tejasswi and Jay speak about the kitchen duties not being done well. Donal asks Karan whom she speak to about the kitchen duties. Vidhi comes there tells Donal that they have to be quick to make breakfast. Donal sits to speak with Shamita about it but Vidhi asks her to help Tejasswi. Later Karan and Jay make Donal understand that people need to understand that those doing kitchen duty have to sacrifice things. But she doesn't understand. Afsana sits with Karan and tries to sort things. Karan tells her that she can't speak badly about anyone in the house and only then he will be with her. Later, Jay, Vidhi, Vishal speak about people sitting inside the main house without permission.