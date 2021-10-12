Bigg Boss 15, Day 10, Synopsis: Jay Bhanushali-Pratik Sehajpal's fight begins again; Tejasswi Prakash flirts with Vishal and Jay

Bigg Boss 15's day 10 will be an action-packed one. Once again Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali will be against each other while Tejasswi adds her fun element.