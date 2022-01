11:33 pm

Nishant, Devo, Rashmi, Abhijeet and Teja are the nominated contestants. Rakhi tells Pratik that he is a good boy. He is crying saying that she hurt him. Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that she has played well. Pratik says she has played the woman card once again. Bigg Boss warns Shamita that all the ladies are speaking English in the house. He asks Shetty which woman has spoken max English in the house. Shamita takes the name of Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Bigg Boss reveals this publicly to everyone. Bigg Boss puts Devoleena Bhattacharjee on maun vrat for some time. Everyone teases her.

KK welcomes Pratik Sehajpal to the VIP room. Shamita says Teja speaks the most in English but I did not take her name. Tejasswi Prakash says she is unfair everywhere. Rashami Desai asks Bichukale why he did not play with her. She says you are useless. Rashami says you are dishonest and you make excuses. Pratik and Teja have an argument. He says you said you were happy to see me injured. KK tries to pacify them. She says he told her that she injured him deliberately. At night, Rakhi Sawant tells Shamita Shetty that Raqesh Bapat must be going mad outside. She says KK likes you. Rakhi Sawant says he did hit on Shamita if his angle did not start with Tejasswi Prakash.

In the bedroom, TejRan is discussing the game with Rakhi Sawant. Teja teases Karan that he calls Shamita as didi. Rakhi says she blushes on seeing him. Tejasswi Prakash says she can step back. Rakhi says that see what happens outside. KK says this whole narrative of Shamita has been created by Rakhi to break our bond. Tejasswi says KK cannot live without me. Teja says I will feel secure if you say it. Karan Kundrra says I do not like such uncomfortable situations. Tejasswi Prakash says I would have answered if someone teased me. Teja asks him if he is okay if she is backs out. KK says do you have expectations from me. He says if you do not like it, back off.