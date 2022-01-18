Bigg Boss 15, Day 108, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's families approve of their relationship
The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the housemates especially Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as their families approve of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan tells Tejasswi: "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi is seen blushing. Tejasswi's brother over video calls informs her that even their mother likes Karan. He says, "Karan now she is your responsibility."
Live Blog
Jan 18
th 2022
11:16 pm
Rakhi gets emotional looking at her mother
Rakhi Sawant gets emotional looking at her mother after a long time. Rakhi breaks down, seeing her beloved mother, over the call. Rakhi's mother, who has been battling health issues, gives a health update to Rakhi in a very entertaining way, saying: "See I am completely fine." Rakhi's mother also thanks Salman Khan for giving her a new life.
11:11 pm
Abhijit speaks to his family
Abhijit speaks to his family members. His wife tells Abhijit not to become aggressive in the house and tells the housemates not to feel bad about Abhijit's words. His mother also showers blessings over him. Everyone greets Abhijit's family with a smile except for Devoleena who says she doesn't want to meet their family.
11:08 pm
Tejasswi's brother tells Karan she is hers
Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. They say she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan tells Tejasswi: "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi is seen blushing. Tejasswi's brother over video calls informs her that even their mother likes Karan. He says: "Karan now she is your responsibility."
10:54 pm
Nishant teaches Karan Marathi to speak to Tejasswi's parents
Nishant tries to teach Karan Marathi language to speak to Tejasswi's parents. Karan tries hard but couldn't get it. Karan and Tejasswi feel really close to each other anticipating how things will turn out to be while speaking to her parents.
