Bigg Boss 15, Day 109, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale lock horns during a task

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale locked horns during a task. The contestants begin strategising and making alliances before the task to increase the chances of their survival in the house. The task requires them to collect the maximum amount of sponge balls and protect them from their opponents. During the task Abhijit tries to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge and this leads to a nasty fight between them.

Live Blog 11:31 pm Rashami tears Abhijit's basket In order to help Nishant in the task, Rashami tears off Abhijit's basket, thus, lowering his chance of winning the task. In order to help Nishant in the task, Rashami tears off Abhijit's basket, thus, lowering his chance of winning the task.

11:14 pm Tejasswi and Nishant try to eliminate Abhijit Tejasswi and Nishant have been trying to eliminate Abhijit from the task by snatching his collected balls and then whoever among the two will have more balls in their baskets will be the winner. Tejasswi and Nishant have been trying to eliminate Abhijit from the task by snatching his collected balls and then whoever among the two will have more balls in their baskets will be the winner.

10:58 pm Tejasswi doesn't want anybody's favour As Karan tries to discuss game's strategy with her, Tejasswi tells him that she doesn't need anybody's favour referring to the last time when Umar had pulled her into the VIP zone because of Karan. As Karan tries to discuss game's strategy with her, Tejasswi tells him that she doesn't need anybody's favour referring to the last time when Umar had pulled her into the VIP zone because of Karan.

10:51 pm Rashami and Devoleena lock horns Devoleena feels Rashami has taken revenge on her by choosing Abhijit for the task. Rashami tells her that she has flipped during the task. Devoleena argues that if she has told her honestly about her choices then how does she becomes wrong. Rashami replies, 'Tum kuch bhi soch sakti ho, uspe mera control thodi hai.' Devoleena feels Rashami has taken revenge on her by choosing Abhijit for the task. Rashami tells her that she has flipped during the task. Devoleena argues that if she has told her honestly about her choices then how does she becomes wrong. Rashami replies, 'Tum kuch bhi soch sakti ho, uspe mera control thodi hai.'

10:45 pm Abhijit, Tejasswi and Nishant qualify for Ticket To Finale As Rashami gets betrayed by Devoleena, Rashami chooses Abhijit to take her place, thus, Abhijit, Tejasswi and Nishant remain the three non-VIP contestants and they qualify for the Ticket To Finale. As Rashami gets betrayed by Devoleena, Rashami chooses Abhijit to take her place, thus, Abhijit, Tejasswi and Nishant remain the three non-VIP contestants and they qualify for the Ticket To Finale.

10:41 pm Devoleena betrays Rashami After Rashami called Devoleena to sit on the merry-go-round, Devoleena betrays her as she says that she will call Abhijit to perform in the task. After Rashami called Devoleena to sit on the merry-go-round, Devoleena betrays her as she says that she will call Abhijit to perform in the task.