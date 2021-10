10:40 pm

The episode begins with Shamita telling Miesha that she destroyed her chappals for the task and is disappointed about it. Mieha cries as she has no one to send her shoes from outside. Shamita tells Miesha that she will tell her stylist to send a pair of chappals. Pratik hugs Miesha and apologises. Later Pratik tells Shamita Miesha's parents are no more and she has no one. Shamita cries and decides to give her shoes. Shamita asks Pratik to get Miesha in as she wants to give her shoes to Miesha. Shamita offers her chappals to Miesha. Later Jay and Ieshaan discuss about Pratik. Pratik, Shamita and Nishant talk about the junglewasis. They speak about how the jungle people take things from the main house. Vishal steals something from the main house. Later, Karan, Shamita and Nishant discuss about Jay. Karan says that he feels it was not Pratik's fault and Jay was wrong this time. Karan also says that Pratik is better than Jay as he learnt something after the weekend ka vaar and tried to improve himself. Simba and Umar also say that it was Jay's fault.