Bigg Boss 15, Day 11, Synopsis: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer get into a fight; Karan Kundrra-Jay Bhanushali argue

Bigg Boss 15's day 11 will see Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali's friendship breaking while Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer's relationship is about to end even before starting.