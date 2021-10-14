Bigg Boss 15's day 11 was full of drama and betrayals. Bigg Boss gave a golden chance for all the junglewasis to win a task and become the part of the main house with Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. The junglewasis were divided into teams. Tiger team includes Vishal, Tejasswi, Jay and Akasa. The deer team includes Simba, Ieshaan, Afsana, and Donal. Plant team includes Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi. Vishal finds an alternative to get back into the house. Knowing that Shamita is the ‘Sanchalak’ that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approaches her with his plan. He smartly convinces her that she would benefit from having him and his team in the house. After this Shamita was seen favouring team Tiger but what impressed fans was the way Umar Riaz was playing. He constantly tried to steal sugarcanes for his team. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 11, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra-Jay Bhanushali's bond weakens, Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer fight with each other

Umar Riaz got many sugarcanes for his team as Shamita had given fewer sugarcanes to his team. The way Umar was playing has impressed the audience. He did not make any plans and strategies and just played with a lot of enthusiasm. Even Vishal who was the mastermind of this task was scared that Umar might spoil his game which proves Umar is clearly the task master. Ever since then, 'Task Master Umar Riaz' is trending on Twitter. Take a look at the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 11, Synopsis: Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer get into a fight; Karan Kundrra-Jay Bhanushali argue

