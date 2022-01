During the task Abhijit tries to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge and this leads to a nasty fight between them. Tejasswi falls down as Abhijit tries to snatch her basket. She gets angry and throws the ball on him. Later Tejasswi went inside a room and started crying. Karan comes to console her but she pushes him back. Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card. Abhijit continues to play the task and locks horns with Devoleena. Karan asks to favour Tejasswi but she denies to do so. Rashami says she doesn't believe in making any deals during a task nor does she favour anyone. But Karan asserts that she has done this even before.

Live Blog 11:55 pm Who's playing who? Karan is trying to manipulate Rakhi to vote out Abhijit and Devo to make Tejasswi the winner. Rakhi here is also making her own game plans where she is trying to bring Tejasswi down. It remains to be seen who is playing who in this game. Karan is trying to manipulate Rakhi to vote out Abhijit and Devo to make Tejasswi the winner. Rakhi here is also making her own game plans where she is trying to bring Tejasswi down. It remains to be seen who is playing who in this game.

11:34 pm Karan try to manipulate Rakhi In order to make Tejasswi the winner, Karan try to manipulate Rakhi to give her vote to Tejasswi telling her that they will eliminate Abhijit and the competition will then remain between Teja and Devo. In order to make Tejasswi the winner, Karan try to manipulate Rakhi to give her vote to Tejasswi telling her that they will eliminate Abhijit and the competition will then remain between Teja and Devo.

11:22 pm Tejasswi gets maximum support It seems like Tejasswi is getting the maximum support from the housemates. The chances of Rashami, Abhijit and Devoleena seems to be diminishing. It seems like Tejasswi is getting the maximum support from the housemates. The chances of Rashami, Abhijit and Devoleena seems to be diminishing.

11:16 pm Tejasswi, Devoleena and Rashami fight for the last chance Tejasswi, Rashami and Devoleena fight for the final Ticket To Finale task, which will earn the winner a chance to go to Ticket To Finale week. As the three contestants decorated their mannequin's, the one who gets maximum signs from the rest of the housemates will win the task. Tejasswi, Rashami and Devoleena fight for the final Ticket To Finale task, which will earn the winner a chance to go to Ticket To Finale week. As the three contestants decorated their mannequin's, the one who gets maximum signs from the rest of the housemates will win the task.

10:59 pm Shamita feels hurt by Nishant As Shamita and Pratik discuss about Nishant's behaviour towards them, Shamita feels that Nishant can't be calling them fake and self-obsessed people because they all have done somethings of the other for each other. Shamita feels hurt by Nishant since they are not strangers and have known each other for like half a year. As Shamita and Pratik discuss about Nishant's behaviour towards them, Shamita feels that Nishant can't be calling them fake and self-obsessed people because they all have done somethings of the other for each other. Shamita feels hurt by Nishant since they are not strangers and have known each other for like half a year.

10:54 pm Tejasswi feels Devoleena hates her Tejasswi tells Rashami that Devoleena has a different kind of hatred for her and that's why she told Abhijit to tear her basket. Tejasswi tells Rashami that Devoleena has a different kind of hatred for her and that's why she told Abhijit to tear her basket.

10:49 pm Nishant goes directly to Ticket To Finale week After Nishant wins the task defeating Tejasswi and Abhijit, Bigg Boss gives Rajiv a special power to announce whether Nishant should be sent directly to Ticket To Finale week or he can downgrade any one member from the VIPs to let Nishant take their place. Rajiv upgrades Nishant directly to Ticket To Finale week. After Nishant wins the task defeating Tejasswi and Abhijit, Bigg Boss gives Rajiv a special power to announce whether Nishant should be sent directly to Ticket To Finale week or he can downgrade any one member from the VIPs to let Nishant take their place. Rajiv upgrades Nishant directly to Ticket To Finale week.

10:44 pm Abhijit locks horns with Devoleena Abhijit continues to play the task and locks horns with Devoleena. Abhijit argues that Devoleena has bitten him. Abhijit picks up a stone to hit Devoleena but other housemates intervene and calm the situation down. Abhijit continues to play the task and locks horns with Devoleena. Abhijit argues that Devoleena has bitten him. Abhijit picks up a stone to hit Devoleena but other housemates intervene and calm the situation down.

10:38 pm Rakhi mocks Tejasswi Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card. Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card.