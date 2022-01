Bigg Boss 15, Day 112, Live Updates: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a nasty fight

As Karan Kundrra try to manipulate . and get into a nasty fight. The two come to blows with each other and housemates try to separate them. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra, , Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rakhi Sawant are already qualified for the ticket to finale week.

Live Blog 11:39 pm Tejasswi and Karan win the garnier task As tejasswi and Karan compete against Rakhi and Nishant, TejRan emerge victorious in the task.

11:34 pm Nishant doesn't like being questioned As Rajiv and Rashami question Nishant about his stand during the task, Nishant gets mad and walks out as he doesn't want to answer their questions.

11:07 pm Javed Khan entertains housemates with his magic Hunarbaaz contestant Javed Khan impresses housemates with his magical tricks.

11:00 pm Tejasswi wins the Ticket To Finale task Tejasswi wins the Ticket To Finale task, she becomes the last contestant to secure her place in the finale week. Rashami, Devoleena and Abhijit's fate will now be decided by the audience votes.

10:54 pm Rashami and Devoleena come to blows Rashami and Devoleena come to blows as Rakhi Sawant try to meddle between them while signing the autographs. Both get into a nasty argument while housemates try to separate them.