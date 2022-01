11:42 pm

Rakhi gets emotional as RJs question about her illegal marriage. She says that she will ask Ritesh to give her the marriage certificate so that they can make it legal. Rakhi says just because she didn't get married publicly, people question her. She says she herself found the groom and did everything she could. She adds that she is dying to be legally married and if Ritesh fails to give her the marriage certificate, she will leave him because she doesn't have enough strength to carry on.