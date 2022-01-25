10:45 pm

Nishant said that he called Shamita self-centered because the conversation they used to have had always revolved around her and Pratik. He also talked about his developing bond with Karan Kundrra who also said that he is proud of this friendship which has remained despite playing against each other. Nishant picked up the opportunity to tell one thing about Rakhi Sawant that he couldn't say till date. He said that Rakhi should not use her words to demotivate someone because her one motivating word could mean a lot to others.