Bigg Boss 15, Day 116, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty an aunty

As the Bigg Boss 15 finale is just around the corner, the contestants were given one last task BB Hotel, where Tejasswi Prakash and got into a heated fight. During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills. Moments later, Shamita is seen giving Karan and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg. Tejaswwi gets insecure and says, It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat." Shamita later is seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal. An angry Tejasswi, said, "That aunty is on top of this one too." This bothers Shamita a lot.

11:06 pm Shamita bursts out in anger "It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me. She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me -- Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently . How Dare she touch me and pull me," Shamita bursts out in anger over Tejasswi's aunty remark.

11:03 pm Audience choose Nishant, Pratik and Shamita as their top 3 After the end of the first round in the BB Hotel task, audience chose Nishant, Pratik and Shamita as their top 3 performers. Rakhi remained the least voted contestant. This demotivates Rakhi a lot and feels that her journey has already ended.

10:50 pm Tejasswi and Shamita in war of words Tejasswi and Shamita get into war of words. Shamita calls Tejasswi an idiot and asks her to grow some brain. Tejasswi continues to call her insecure.

10:46 pm Tejaswwi calls Shamita an aunty Tejaswwi gets insecure and says: It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defends herself by saying it's just a massage. She later is seen giving a back massage to Prateik Sahajpal. An angry Tejasswi, said: "That aunty is on top of this one too." This bothers Shamita, who retaliates saying: "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them -- respect the audience."

10:44 pm Tejasswi pulls Shamita by her leg In the BB Hotel task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff. Other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience was also seen entering the 'Bigg Boss 15' and are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode. During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills and said: "Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me)." Moments later, Shamita is seen giving Karan and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg.