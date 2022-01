Bigg Boss 15, Day 118 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other contestants turn emotional reliving their journey

10:42 pm

Nishant, Karan, Tejasswi discuss what to perform at the Bigg Boss Hunarbaaz show. Elsewhere, Siddhartha talks to Pratik and asks about his lover boy image. Later, Siddhartha talks to Rashami. Elsewhere, Pratik discusses what Siddhartha told him with Shamita and Nishant. Later, Tejasswi tells Siddhartha that she is disappointed in Rashami as she did not support her. She said she supported her. Later, Karan talks to Siddhartha. The latter also talks to Nishant who talk about contestants and their journey.