Later Jay, Vishal, Vidhi tell Shamita that Donal is hurting people with her nails. Shamita calls Donal and they fight about what happened in the task. Donal goes to the washroom and cries in front of Karan. Karan tells her that he did got hurt because of her. Later Nishant speaks to Shamita about her sanchalan. Nishant tells her that she should be fair and that Karan's team was wining. Shamita explains him how she was right in it. Vishal and Donal speak about Shamita helping team Tiger. Shamita also tells Nishant that she feels Vishal is like her brother. Later, Nishant tells Karan he trusts only him and Karan tells he feels the same about him and Pratik. Nishant tells Karan that Vishal told Shamita that if their team comes in the house the junglewasis cannot make the pathway ever. Karan is shocked to here this. Tejasswi talks to Nishant and says that she will support him if Vishal doesn't keep his promises. Tejasswi speaks to Vishal and asks him his exact plan. Karan tells Ieshaan that they were wrong in making alliance with Vishal's team. He tells Ieshaan if Vishal, Tejasswi go inside they will never get to make the pathway. Ieshaan says he needs to talk to Jay about it. Karan says Vishal will manage to convince Jay. Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal decide to be loyal to the junglewasis as well as the main house people. Later Karan asks Tejasswi if she will be loyal to the junglewasis. Tejasswi tells him that she will be fair to both the houses. Later Tejasswi gives the pathway pieces to Donal loyally.