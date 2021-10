Bigg Boss 15, Day 13, Live Updates: Shamita Shetty gets into a heated argument with Afsana Khan

11:01 pm

Ieshaan and Miesha sort out their differences. The game begins again and so do the fights. Afsana plays for Karan's team again. Pratik and Nishant too help them. Umar takes some water from the pool to help his team. The round gets over and team deer wins again even after team deer has more sugarcane juice. Bigg Boss announces that team Tiger has won the task. Later Karan and Afsana say that they made a mistake by making Shamita the captain. Afsana asks him if she is right in fighting with Shamita. Karan tells her she is right and will move forward with this. Bigg Boss announces that Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal and Akasa will move to the main house. They will also get all the surprises from Bigg Boss. The main house people welcome team Tiger in the main house. Later Afsana and Umar decide not to make Shamita the captain again. At night, Vishal, Jay and Tejasswi and Akasa decide not to reveal about the junglewasis map and be loyal to them. Vishal and Tejasswi speak to the camera again and say that they miss staying in the jungle.