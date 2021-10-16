Bigg Boss 15 saw a hectic day today. The task for junglewasis to get inside the main house continued today and we saw Tejasswi, Jay, Vishal and Akasa entering the main house. Now, the number of people in the main house has grown and hence it became difficult for the junglewasis to make the pathway. Today, we saw the way Afsana was getting physical when the pathway pieces were given by Bigg Boss to the junglewasis. She was trying to save the pieces from Akasa who is now a part of the main house. But Afsana got aggressive and tore Akasa's top. When Akasa asked her not to pull and tear her clothes, Afsana in return said that Akasa usually keeps her buttons open but when she pulled it Akasa has a problem. This comment was not like by people in the house. Tejasswi and Shamita opposed Afsana for this but she went on using abusive words for them too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 13, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Akasa Singh enter the main house
Afsana called Shamita 'buddhi aurat' and that now her time has expired. She called Tejasswi the naukrani of the house. Afsana's disgusting behaviour was not liked by many in the house and even her own team members asked her not to say such things. Fans have now slammed Afsana for this rude behaviours. They have called her shameless and disgusting. Fans have also asked Bigg Boss to throw Afsana out of the house. Take a look: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz SLAMS Simba Nagpal for his 'you are jealous of your brother' remark to Umar Riaz
