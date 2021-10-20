11:22 pm

Nishant says Shamita is doubtful of me. They also discuss Afsana Khan. Everyone wakes up in the jungle area. Tejasswi wakes up Karan. He pulls her closer. Vishal and Shamita discuss the housemates. She says I want to go home. I have no feelings here. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer discuss his past relationship. He says he had a turbulent equation with a TV producer. She asks him the definition of play around. Ieshaan says I could not spend time with ex. He says his producer beau wanted to end his career in the industry. Miesha asks him to promise her his loyalty.