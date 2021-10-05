Bigg Boss 15, day 2, October 5 LIVE UPDATES: Jay Bhanushali calls Pratik Sehajpal 'Tommy'
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw some major arguments between Miesha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal, which grabbed the attention of the co-contestants. Apart from that the catfight between Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya turned out to be a major highlight. In the tonight's episode, we will see some major fights with one being the violent action between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal.
Live Blog
Oct 5
th 2021
10:55 pm
Jay and Pratik engage in a verbal spat
Later, we see Jay and Pratik engaging in a verbal spat and the former calls the latter 'Tommy follow me'.
10:51 pm
Pratik Sehajpal hides the map
While Pratik Sehajpal hides the map, junglewasis search entire the house to find it.
10:50 pm
Fight betwen housemates and Junglewasis
Bigg Boss gives a pathway for the junglewasis so that they can enter the house, on the other hand, housemates need to make sure that they are not able to complete the pathway.
10:44 pm
Akasa confesses he like Ieshaan Sehgal
In between the task, we see Akasa revealing to Jay and Tejasswi that she likes Ieshaan Sehgal.
10:39 pm
Junglewasis discuss problem about their food
While performing the task, Karan, Afsana and others discuss what problems they faced due to lack of ration.
10:37 pm
A new task
Vishwa Sundari gives a new task for the Junglwasis to end their problems.
10:33 pm
Jay is missing his daughter
The show starts with Jay Bhanushali revealing that he is missing is daughter.
